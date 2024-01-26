Hello User
L&T Finance Holdings share price Today Live Updates : L&T Finance Holdings sees uptick in trading today

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
L&T Finance Holdings stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 3.54 %. The stock closed at 161.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.85 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Finance Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Finance Holdings Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T Finance Holdings was 162.25, and the close price was 161.15. The stock reached a high of 167.25 and a low of 161.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 41,527.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 174.85, and the 52-week low is 78.97. The BSE volume for the day was 269,972 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Today :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹166.85, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹161.15

26 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹161.15 on last trading day

