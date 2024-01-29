Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Finance Holdings Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Finance Holdings stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 3.54 %. The stock closed at 161.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.85 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Finance Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Finance Holdings Stock Price Today

L&T Finance Holdings Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T Finance Holdings had an open price of 162.25 and a close price of 161.15. The stock had a high of 167.25 and a low of 161.55. The company has a market capitalization of 41,527.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 174.85 and the 52-week low is 78.97. The BSE volume for the stock was 269,972 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price NSE Live :L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹161.15 on last trading day

On the last day, L&T Finance Holdings had a trading volume of 269,972 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 161.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!