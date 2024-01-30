Hello User
L&T Finance Holdings share price Today Live Updates : L&T Finance Holdings stock sees uptick in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Finance Holdings stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 166.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.6 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Finance Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Finance Holdings Stock Price Today

L&T Finance Holdings Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T Finance Holdings was 168.35 and the closing price was 166.85. The stock reached a high of 169 and a low of 167. The market capitalization of the company is 41,714.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 174.85 and the 52-week low is 78.97. The BSE volume for the day was 285,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of L&T Finance Holdings reached a low of 165.45 and a high of 169.15 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings January futures opened at 166.95 as against previous close of 168.5

L&T Finance Holdings is currently trading at a spot price of 167.6. The bid price is 168.9 and the offer price is 169.1. The offer quantity is 4462 and the bid quantity is 13386. The open interest for the stock is 39649332.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.42%
3 Months12.77%
6 Months27.07%
YTD1.54%
1 Year91.65%
30 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Today :L&T Finance Holdings trading at ₹167.6, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹166.85

The current price of L&T Finance Holdings stock is 167.6. There has been a 0.45% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

30 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST L&T Finance Holdings share price Live :L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹166.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T Finance Holdings on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 285,099. The closing price for the stock was 166.85.

