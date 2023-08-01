comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 11:11:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 0%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.5 3.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 252.9 -4.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 648.25 0.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 616.4 -0.6%
LIVE UPDATES

L&T Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 2679.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2662 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, the open price for L&T was 2679.9, and the close price remained the same. The stock reached a high of 2687 and a low of 2656.15. The market capitalization is 374183.69 crore, with a 52-week high of 2687.9 and a 52-week low of 1773.45. The BSE volume for L&T was 16138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:07:34 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2679.9 yesterday

On the last day, L&T had a trading volume of 16,138 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 2,679.9.

