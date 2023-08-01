comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 13:11:10
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 892.5 0.25%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.35 0.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 224.85 2.93%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 250.7 -5.75%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.1 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stocks plunge as market sentiment remains bearish
Back
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stocks plunge as market sentiment remains bearish

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:05 PM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 2679.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2667.6 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 2679.9 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 2687, while the low was 2656.15. The market capitalization of L&T is 373,944.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2687.9, and the 52-week low is 1773.45. The BSE volume for L&T was 16,224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:05:41 PM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2667.6, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹2679.9

As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is 2667.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12.3, suggesting a decrease of 12.3.

01 Aug 2023, 12:46:07 PM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2662.7, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹2679.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2662.7. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.2, implying that the stock has decreased by 17.2.

Click here for L&T Dividend

01 Aug 2023, 12:38:10 PM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2664.6, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹2679.9

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2664.6, with a percent change of -0.57% and a net change of -15.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.57% or 15.3 compared to its previous closing price.

01 Aug 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

L&T Live Updates

01 Aug 2023, 12:21:27 PM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2667.6, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹2679.9

The current price of L&T stock is 2667.6 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -12.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.46% and the price has dropped by 12.3.

01 Aug 2023, 12:00:07 PM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2659.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹2679.9

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2659.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.76, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -20.25, meaning it has decreased by 20.25.

01 Aug 2023, 11:51:42 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2660.9, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹2679.9

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price of the stock is 2660.9. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

Click here for L&T Profit Loss

01 Aug 2023, 11:44:32 AM IST

Mumbai local train update: These AC local services will be affected today. Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/mumbai-local-train-update-these-ac-local-services-will-be-affected-today-check-full-list-here-mumbai-news-today-11690868566724.html

01 Aug 2023, 11:31:55 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2659, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹2679.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2659, with a percent change of -0.78% and a net change of -20.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% and the value has decreased by 20.9 points.

01 Aug 2023, 11:18:26 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2661.9, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹2679.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2661.9 with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -18. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.67% and the price has dropped by 18. Overall, this indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

01 Aug 2023, 11:08:18 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2679.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, there were 16,224 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,679.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout