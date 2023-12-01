L&T Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, the opening and closing prices for L&T were both ₹3080.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3101.9, while the lowest price was ₹3059. The market capitalization for L&T is ₹423,470.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3117.55, and the 52-week low is ₹2035.41. The BSE volume for L&T was 15671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.