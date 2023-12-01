Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 3080.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3080.8 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening and closing prices for L&T were both 3080.05. The highest price reached during the day was 3101.9, while the lowest price was 3059. The market capitalization for L&T is 423,470.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3117.55, and the 52-week low is 2035.41. The BSE volume for L&T was 15671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3080.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, there were a total of 15,671 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,080.05.

