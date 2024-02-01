Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -4.22 %. The stock closed at 3633.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3480.15 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 3524.85 and closed at 3633.4. The stock reached a high of 3539.2 and a low of 3387.4 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 478391.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3738.9, while the 52-week low is 2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T shares on the last day was 364211.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3633.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 364,211 shares with a closing price of 3,633.4.

