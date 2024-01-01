L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares plummet as investors react to negative market conditions

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's open price was ₹3527.2 and its close price was ₹3518.05. The high for the day was ₹3541.95 and the low was ₹3495. The market capitalization was ₹484,810.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3559.75 and the 52-week low was ₹2047.48. The BSE volume for L&T shares was 97,535.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T, with a spot price of 3524.25, has a bid price of 3549.35 and an offer price of 3550.85. The bid quantity is 300 and the offer quantity is also 300. The open interest for L&T is 10,029,300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3525, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -2.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.06% and the net change in price is -2.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.97%
|3 Months
|6.27%
|6 Months
|42.75%
|YTD
|69.43%
|1 Year
|67.41%
The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3527.05 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 9. This suggests that the stock has increased by 9 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight increase in price.
On the last day of trading, L&T (Larsen & Toubro) had a volume of 97,535 shares on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,518.05.
