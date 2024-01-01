Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares plummet as investors react to negative market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 3527.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3525 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's open price was 3527.2 and its close price was 3518.05. The high for the day was 3541.95 and the low was 3495. The market capitalization was 484,810.06 crore. The 52-week high was 3559.75 and the 52-week low was 2047.48. The BSE volume for L&T shares was 97,535.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST L&T January futures opened at 3559.9 as against previous close of 3552.6

L&T, with a spot price of 3524.25, has a bid price of 3549.35 and an offer price of 3550.85. The bid quantity is 300 and the offer quantity is also 300. The open interest for L&T is 10,029,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST L&T Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3525, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3527.05

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3525, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -2.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.06% and the net change in price is -2.05.

01 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.97%
3 Months6.27%
6 Months42.75%
YTD69.43%
1 Year67.41%
01 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3527.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹3518.05

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 3527.05 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 9. This suggests that the stock has increased by 9 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight increase in price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3518.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T (Larsen & Toubro) had a volume of 97,535 shares on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). The closing price for the stock was 3,518.05.

