L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3475.05, closed at ₹3470.75 with a high of ₹3496 and a low of ₹3436.35. The market capitalization was ₹478591.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3738.9 and the low was ₹2078.36. The BSE volume was 106821 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST
L&T share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.38%
|3 Months
|3.34%
|6 Months
|28.67%
|YTD
|-1.37%
|1 Year
|64.77%
01 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST
L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3481.6, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3470.75
The current price of L&T stock is ₹3481.6 with a percent change of 0.31, resulting in a net change of 10.85.
01 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3470.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, L&T had a trading volume of 106,821 shares with a closing price of ₹3,470.75.