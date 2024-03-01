Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 3470.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3481.6 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3475.05, closed at 3470.75 with a high of 3496 and a low of 3436.35. The market capitalization was 478591.06 crore. The 52-week high was 3738.9 and the low was 2078.36. The BSE volume was 106821 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.38%
3 Months3.34%
6 Months28.67%
YTD-1.37%
1 Year64.77%
01 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3481.6, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3470.75

The current price of L&T stock is 3481.6 with a percent change of 0.31, resulting in a net change of 10.85.

01 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3470.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, L&T had a trading volume of 106,821 shares with a closing price of 3,470.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!