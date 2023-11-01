Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T's stock sees a positive day of trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 2926.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2928.8 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price for L&T was 2949.75, while the close price was 2926.3. The stock reached a high of 2952 and a low of 2909 during the day. L&T's market capitalization is 402,533.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 3114 and a 52-week low of 1965.72. The BSE volume for the stock was 40984 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2928.8, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹2926.3

The current data for L&T stock is as follows: - Price: 2928.8 - Percent Change: 0.09 - Net Change: 2.5 This means that the stock price for L&T is currently 2928.8. The percent change is 0.09%, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, which means that the stock has increased by 2.5 points.

01 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2926.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of L&T shares traded on the BSE was 40,984. The closing price of these shares was 2,926.3.

