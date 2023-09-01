L&T Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM ISTLivemint
L&T stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 2708.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2706 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2711.05 and the close price was ₹2708.8. The stock had a high of ₹2723.4 and a low of ₹2678.7. The market capitalization was ₹380,368.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2767 and the 52-week low was ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 33,186 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:33:28 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2708.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, L&T (Larsen & Toubro) had a BSE volume of 33,186 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,708.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!