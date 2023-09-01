Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 2708.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2706 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2711.05 and the close price was 2708.8. The stock had a high of 2723.4 and a low of 2678.7. The market capitalization was 380,368.54 crore. The 52-week high was 2767 and the 52-week low was 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 33,186 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2708.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T (Larsen & Toubro) had a BSE volume of 33,186 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,708.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.