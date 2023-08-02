Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 2679.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2666.15 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, L&T's open and close price were both 2679.9. The stock's high for the day was 2687, while the low was 2655.35. The market capitalization stood at 374767.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2687.9 and 1773.45, respectively. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 43,840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2679.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 43,840. The closing price for the shares was 2,679.9.

