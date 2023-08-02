L&T Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, L&T's open and close price were both ₹2679.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹2687, while the low was ₹2655.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹374767.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2687.9 and ₹1773.45, respectively. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 43,840 shares.
02 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2679.9 yesterday
