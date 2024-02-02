Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 3480.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3397.2 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3493.85, while the close price was 3480.15. The stock reached a high of 3493.85 and a low of 3371.2 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 466,989.19 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3738.9, and the 52-week low is 2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T was 475,553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3480.15 on last trading day

The BSE volume for L&T on the last day was 475,553 shares with a closing price of 3,480.15.

