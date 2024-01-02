L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as investors sell off shares

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at ₹3531.2 and closed at ₹3527.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3536.95 and a low of ₹3497.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹484164.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3559.75 and the 52-week low is ₹2047.48. The stock had a volume of 44577 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of L&T stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹3522.35. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.7, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.7 points.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 44,577. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,527.05.
