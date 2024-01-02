Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 3527.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3522.35 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 3531.2 and closed at 3527.05. The stock reached a high of 3536.95 and a low of 3497.25. The market capitalization of the company is 484164.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3559.75 and the 52-week low is 2047.48. The stock had a volume of 44577 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3522.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹3527.05

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price of the stock is 3522.35. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.7, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.7 points.

02 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3527.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 44,577. The closing price for the stock was 3,527.05.

