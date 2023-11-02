Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 2928.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2894.35 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 2935 and closed at 2928.8. The stock reached a high of 2983.05 and a low of 2872. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at 397,799.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3114, while the 52-week low is 1965.72. The BSE volume for L&T was 111,697 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2928.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 111,697. The closing price for the share was 2,928.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.