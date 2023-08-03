L&T Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
L&T stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 2660.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2621.4 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, L&T had an open price of ₹2635.05 and a close price of ₹2660.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2645, while the lowest was ₹2603. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹368,476.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2681.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1769.46. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 30,472 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:20:04 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2660.15 yesterday
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, there were a total of 30,472 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹2,660.15.
