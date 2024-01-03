L&T Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares was ₹3531.75, the closing price was ₹3522.35, the highest price reached during the day was ₹3531.75, and the lowest price was ₹3432.20. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹472,720.91 crore. The 52-week high for L&T shares is ₹3559.75, and the 52-week low is ₹2053.47. The BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 40,377 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3522.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of L&T shares on the BSE was 40,377. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,522.35.