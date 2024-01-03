Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 3522.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3439.1 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares was 3531.75, the closing price was 3522.35, the highest price reached during the day was 3531.75, and the lowest price was 3432.20. The market capitalization of L&T is 472,720.91 crore. The 52-week high for L&T shares is 3559.75, and the 52-week low is 2053.47. The BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 40,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3522.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of L&T shares on the BSE was 40,377. The closing price of the shares was 3,522.35.

