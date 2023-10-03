Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 3011.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3021.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 3044.15, and the closing price was 3011.85. The stock had a high of 3057 and a low of 3006. The market capitalization of L&T was 424780.01 crore. The 52-week high was also 3057, while the 52-week low was 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 129,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3011.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 129,977. The closing price for the shares was 3011.85.

