L&T Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹3044.15, and the closing price was ₹3011.85. The stock had a high of ₹3057 and a low of ₹3006. The market capitalization of L&T was ₹424780.01 crore. The 52-week high was also ₹3057, while the 52-week low was ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 129,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.