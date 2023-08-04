L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T's stock surges with positive trading session

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹2620, with a closing price of ₹2621.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2642.7 and a low of ₹2586.75. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹365,131.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2681.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1769.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,919 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2606.45, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2597.6
The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is ₹2606.45. There has been a 0.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.85.
L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2606.5, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2597.6
The current price of L&T stock is ₹2606.5 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 8.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.34% and has gained 8.9 points. The stock is currently valued at ₹2606.5.
Click here for L&T Profit Loss
L&T Live Updates
LARSEN & TOUBRO
LARSEN & TOUBRO
After auditioning for movie, Seema Haider likely to contest election in 2024: Report
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/seema-haider-movie-name-to-contest-election-republican-party-of-india-pakistan-nepal-border-sachin-meena-11691114002075.html
L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2620.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2597.6
The current stock price of L&T is ₹2620.05. It has seen a percent change of 0.86, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 22.45, which means that the stock has gained ₹22.45 in value.
L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2597.6, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹2621.4
The current stock price of L&T is ₹2597.6 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -23.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2621.4 yesterday
On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 32,919 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,621.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!