Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T's stock surges with positive trading session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T's stock surges with positive trading session

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 2597.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2606.45 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 2620, with a closing price of 2621.4. The stock reached a high of 2642.7 and a low of 2586.75. The market capitalization of L&T is 365,131.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2681.85, while the 52-week low is 1769.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,919 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:47:37 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2606.45, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2597.6

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2606.45. There has been a 0.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.85.

04 Aug 2023, 09:37:10 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2606.5, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2597.6

The current price of L&T stock is 2606.5 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 8.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.34% and has gained 8.9 points. The stock is currently valued at 2606.5.

Click here for L&T Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:33:38 AM IST

L&T Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:22:00 AM IST

04 Aug 2023, 09:18:50 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2620.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2597.6

The current stock price of L&T is 2620.05. It has seen a percent change of 0.86, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 22.45, which means that the stock has gained 22.45 in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:01:44 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2597.6, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹2621.4

The current stock price of L&T is 2597.6 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -23.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

04 Aug 2023, 08:18:58 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2621.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 32,919 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,621.4.

