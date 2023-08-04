Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T's stock surges with positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 2597.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2606.45 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 2620, with a closing price of 2621.4. The stock reached a high of 2642.7 and a low of 2586.75. The market capitalization of L&T is 365,131.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2681.85, while the 52-week low is 1769.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,919 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2606.45, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2597.6

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2606.45. There has been a 0.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.85.

04 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2606.5, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2597.6

The current price of L&T stock is 2606.5 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 8.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.34% and has gained 8.9 points. The stock is currently valued at 2606.5.

Click here for L&T Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST L&T Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST After auditioning for movie, Seema Haider likely to contest election in 2024: Report

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/seema-haider-movie-name-to-contest-election-republican-party-of-india-pakistan-nepal-border-sachin-meena-11691114002075.html

04 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2620.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2597.6

The current stock price of L&T is 2620.05. It has seen a percent change of 0.86, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 22.45, which means that the stock has gained 22.45 in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2597.6, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹2621.4

The current stock price of L&T is 2597.6 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -23.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

04 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2621.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 32,919 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,621.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.