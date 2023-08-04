L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T's stock surges with positive trading session

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹2620, with a closing price of ₹2621.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2642.7 and a low of ₹2586.75. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹365,131.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2681.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1769.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,919 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.