L&T Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 3111.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3189.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3125.05, while the close price was 3111.65. The highest price reached during the day was 3198.4, and the lowest was 3125.05. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 438,474.04 crore. The 52-week high is also 3198.4, and the 52-week low is 2035.41. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 308,977.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

