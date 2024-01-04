L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's open price was ₹3437.85 and the close price was ₹3439.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3465.55 and a low of ₹3412.3. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹472988.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3559.75 and the 52-week low is ₹2053.47. The BSE volume for L&T was 76717 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3464.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 3482.15, with a bid quantity of 900. On the other hand, the offer price is 3483.0, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 10670700, indicating strong investor interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3461. There has been a 0.58% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 19.95, which means the stock has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.92%
|3 Months
|3.87%
|6 Months
|39.55%
|YTD
|-2.43%
|1 Year
|65.06%
The current price of L&T stock is ₹3443.85 with a percent change of 0.08. This means that the stock has increased by 0.08% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 2.8, indicating that it has increased by 2.8 rupees.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 76,717. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,439.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!