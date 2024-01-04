Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 3441.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3461 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's open price was 3437.85 and the close price was 3439.1. The stock reached a high of 3465.55 and a low of 3412.3. The market capitalization of L&T is 472988.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3559.75 and the 52-week low is 2053.47. The BSE volume for L&T was 76717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST L&T January futures opened at 3465.05 as against previous close of 3463.35

L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3464.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 3482.15, with a bid quantity of 900. On the other hand, the offer price is 3483.0, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 10670700, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST L&T Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3461, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3441.05

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3461. There has been a 0.58% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 19.95, which means the stock has increased by this amount.

04 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.92%
3 Months3.87%
6 Months39.55%
YTD-2.43%
1 Year65.06%
04 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3443.85, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹3441.05

The current price of L&T stock is 3443.85 with a percent change of 0.08. This means that the stock has increased by 0.08% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 2.8, indicating that it has increased by 2.8 rupees.

04 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3439.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 76,717. The closing price of the shares was 3,439.1.

