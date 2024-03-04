Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

L&T Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 3634.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3654.3 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today
L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3645, closed at 3634.5, with a high of 3679.7 and a low of 3645. The market capitalization stood at 502,330.92 crore. The 52-week high was 3738.9 and the 52-week low was 2078.36. The BSE volume was 25962 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:07:08 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3634.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had a volume of 25962 shares with a closing price of 3634.5 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

