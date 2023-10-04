L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of L&T (Larsen & Toubro) was ₹3038.05, and the closing price was ₹3021.95. The stock had a high of ₹3077.65 and a low of ₹2995.95. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹431,927.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3057, while the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The stock had a BSE volume of 51,874 shares.

