L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 3072.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3067.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T (Larsen & Toubro) was 3038.05, and the closing price was 3021.95. The stock had a high of 3077.65 and a low of 2995.95. The market capitalization of L&T is 431,927.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3057, while the 52-week low is 1793.96. The stock had a BSE volume of 51,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹3067.95, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹3072.8

The current data for L&T stock indicates that the price is 3067.95 with a percent change of -0.16. The net change is -4.85. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a negative percent change. The net change represents the actual change in price, which is a decrease of 4.85. Overall, this data suggests that the L&T stock has seen a small decline in value.

04 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3021.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for L&T was recorded at 51,874 shares. The closing price for L&T shares was 3021.95.

