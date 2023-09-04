L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of L&T shares was ₹2710, and the close price was ₹2706. The shares reached a high of ₹2715 and a low of ₹2688.55 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹379,707.89 crore. The 52-week high for the shares is ₹2767, while the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. A total volume of 52,114 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

L&T September futures opened at 2752.0 as against previous close of 2716.5 L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 2726.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 2742.6, while the offer price is 2742.8. There is a bid quantity of 300 shares and an offer quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for L&T stands at 6119100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2724.2, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹2701.3 The current stock price of L&T is ₹2724.2. There has been a 0.85% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22.9 points. Click here for L&T Profit Loss Share Via

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2730.3, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹2701.3 The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2730.3. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 29, indicating that the stock has gained 29 points. Share Via

L&T share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.41% 3 Months 15.93% 6 Months 25.84% YTD 29.84% 1 Year 41.57% Share Via

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2738.95, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹2701.3 The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is ₹2738.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.39, indicating a positive movement in its price. The net change is 37.65, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount. Share Via

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2706 on last trading day On the last day of trading, L&T's BSE volume was 52,114 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2,706. Share Via