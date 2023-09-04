Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 2701.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2724.2 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T shares was 2710, and the close price was 2706. The shares reached a high of 2715 and a low of 2688.55 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 379,707.89 crore. The 52-week high for the shares is 2767, while the 52-week low is 1793.96. A total volume of 52,114 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST L&T September futures opened at 2752.0 as against previous close of 2716.5

L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 2726.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 2742.6, while the offer price is 2742.8. There is a bid quantity of 300 shares and an offer quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for L&T stands at 6119100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2724.2, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹2701.3

The current stock price of L&T is 2724.2. There has been a 0.85% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22.9 points.

Click here for L&T Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2730.3, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹2701.3

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2730.3. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 29, indicating that the stock has gained 29 points.

04 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST L&T Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.41%
3 Months15.93%
6 Months25.84%
YTD29.84%
1 Year41.57%
04 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2738.95, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹2701.3

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2738.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.39, indicating a positive movement in its price. The net change is 37.65, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount.

04 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2706 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T's BSE volume was 52,114 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,706.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.