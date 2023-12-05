Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 05 Dec 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 3313.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3312.05 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST L&T Live Updates

05 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3312.05, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3313.65

05 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.49%
3 Months16.48%
6 Months46.41%
YTD59.22%
1 Year59.24%
05 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3313.65, up 3.88% from yesterday's ₹3189.95

05 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3189.95 on last trading day

