L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 3377.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3382.65 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 3429.85 and closed at 3397.2. The high for the day was 3435.8, while the low was 3361.25. The market capitalization of L&T is 464,322.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3738.9, and the 52-week low is 2069.18. The BSE volume for the day was 222,671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST L&T February futures opened at 3381.05 as against previous close of 3399.0

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is currently trading at a spot price of 3382.95. The bid price and offer price stand at 3403.95 and 3405.65 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 300 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 13,947,600. L&T is a well-established engineering and construction company in India, known for its expertise across various sectors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST L&T Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3382.65, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3377.8

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 3382.65, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, indicating positive movement in the market.

05 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.05%
3 Months3.54%
6 Months28.52%
YTD-4.25%
1 Year57.75%
05 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3377.8, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹3397.2

The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is 3377.8. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.4, meaning the stock has decreased by 19.4.

05 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3397.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 222,671. The closing price for the shares was 3,397.2.

