L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at ₹3429.85 and closed at ₹3397.2. The high for the day was ₹3435.8, while the low was ₹3361.25. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹464,322.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3738.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2069.18. The BSE volume for the day was 222,671 shares.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is currently trading at a spot price of 3382.95. The bid price and offer price stand at 3403.95 and 3405.65 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 300 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 13,947,600. L&T is a well-established engineering and construction company in India, known for its expertise across various sectors.
The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3382.65, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, indicating positive movement in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.05%
|3 Months
|3.54%
|6 Months
|28.52%
|YTD
|-4.25%
|1 Year
|57.75%
The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is ₹3377.8. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.4, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹19.4.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 222,671. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,397.2.
