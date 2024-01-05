Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 3441.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3459.15 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T opened at a price of 3443.85 and closed at 3441.05. The stock had a high of 3480 and a low of 3425. The market capitalization of L&T is 475,476.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3559.75, while the 52-week low is 2053.47. The BSE volume for L&T was 46,086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3459.15, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹3441.05

The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is 3459.15. There has been a 0.53% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.1, which means that the stock price has increased by 18.1. Overall, this data suggests that L&T stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

05 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3441.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 46,086 shares. The closing price for L&T shares on that day was 3,441.05.

