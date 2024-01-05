L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T opened at a price of ₹3443.85 and closed at ₹3441.05. The stock had a high of ₹3480 and a low of ₹3425. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹475,476.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3559.75, while the 52-week low is ₹2053.47. The BSE volume for L&T was 46,086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.