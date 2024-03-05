Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 3643.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3633.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price TodayPremium
L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at 3672, reached a high of 3680.05, and a low of 3622.2 before closing at 3654.3. The market capitalization of the company was 500,908.17 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is 3738.9 and the 52-week low is 2078.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,246,137 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:10:46 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹3633.95, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3643.95

The current price of L&T stock is 3633.95 with a net change of -10 and a percent change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 09:01:01 AM IST

Open Book Exam in Maharashtra schools: State Board likely to follow CBSE's lead

https://www.livemint.com/education/news/open-book-exam-in-maharashtra-schools-state-board-likely-to-follow-cbses-lead-11709606266987.html

05 Mar 2024, 08:03:06 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3654.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, the volume was 1,246,137 shares, and the closing price was 3,654.30.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie