L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Dips in Trading Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at ₹3672, reached a high of ₹3680.05, and a low of ₹3622.2 before closing at ₹3654.3. The market capitalization of the company was ₹500,908.17 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is ₹3738.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,246,137 shares traded.
The current price of L&T stock is ₹3633.95 with a net change of -10 and a percent change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, the volume was 1,246,137 shares, and the closing price was ₹3,654.30.
