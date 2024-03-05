Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 3643.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3633.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at 3672, reached a high of 3680.05, and a low of 3622.2 before closing at 3654.3. The market capitalization of the company was 500,908.17 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is 3738.9 and the 52-week low is 2078.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,246,137 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹3633.95, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3643.95

The current price of L&T stock is 3633.95 with a net change of -10 and a percent change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3654.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, the volume was 1,246,137 shares, and the closing price was 3,654.30.

