L&T Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 3072.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3026.2 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, L&T opened at a price of 3067.95 and closed at 3072.8. The stock had a high of 3067.95 and a low of 2990.05. L&T has a market capitalization of 415920.54 crore. Its 52-week high is 3077.65 and the 52-week low is 1809.92. The BSE volume for L&T was 67686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3072.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 67,686. The closing price for the shares was 3,072.8.

