L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Surge as Trading Turns Positive

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
L&T stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 2701.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2713.2 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at a price of 2738.95 and closed at 2701.3. The stock reached a high of 2742.45 and a low of 2706 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at 381,380.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2767, while the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 33,992 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2713.2, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹2701.3

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2713.2. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 11.9 points.

05 Sep 2023, 08:26 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2701.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 33,992 shares with a closing price of 2,701.3.

