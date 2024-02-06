L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3377.8, the close price was also ₹3377.8, the highest price reached during the day was ₹3405, and the lowest price was ₹3320. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹459195.04 crore. The 52-week high price is ₹3738.9, and the 52-week low price is ₹2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T was 167837 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3340.5 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -37.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a loss of ₹37.3.
On the last day of trading, L&T on the BSE had a volume of 167,837 shares with a closing price of ₹3,377.8.
