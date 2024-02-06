Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
L&T stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 3377.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3340.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3377.8, the close price was also 3377.8, the highest price reached during the day was 3405, and the lowest price was 3320. The market capitalization of L&T is 459195.04 crore. The 52-week high price is 3738.9, and the 52-week low price is 2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T was 167837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3340.5, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹3377.8

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 3340.5 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -37.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a loss of 37.3.

06 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3377.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T on the BSE had a volume of 167,837 shares with a closing price of 3,377.8.

