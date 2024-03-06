Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees decline in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 3611.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3605 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price TodayPremium
L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3633.95, reached a high of 3644.95, and a low of 3591, closing at 3643.95. The market capitalization stood at 496,392.52 crores, with a 52-week high of 3738.9 and a low of 2103.26. The BSE volume for L&T was 27,711 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:54:54 AM IST

L&T Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:51:21 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3605, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3611.1

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is at 3605 with a percent change of -0.17, resulting in a net change of -6.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:39:24 AM IST

L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.1%
3 Months2.48%
6 Months32.19%
YTD2.46%
1 Year69.1%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07:51 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3611.1, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹3643.95

The current price of L&T stock is 3611.1, with a percent change of -0.9% and a net change of -32.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:04:28 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3643.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T on the BSE had a volume of 27711 shares with a closing price of 3643.95.

