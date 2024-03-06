L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees decline in trading today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3633.95, reached a high of ₹3644.95, and a low of ₹3591, closing at ₹3643.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹496,392.52 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹3738.9 and a low of ₹2103.26. The BSE volume for L&T was 27,711 shares traded.

