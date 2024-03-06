L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees decline in trading today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3633.95, reached a high of ₹3644.95, and a low of ₹3591, closing at ₹3643.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹496,392.52 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹3738.9 and a low of ₹2103.26. The BSE volume for L&T was 27,711 shares traded.
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is at ₹3605 with a percent change of -0.17, resulting in a net change of -6.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.1%
|3 Months
|2.48%
|6 Months
|32.19%
|YTD
|2.46%
|1 Year
|69.1%
The current price of L&T stock is ₹3611.1, with a percent change of -0.9% and a net change of -32.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, L&T on the BSE had a volume of 27711 shares with a closing price of ₹3643.95.
