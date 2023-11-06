L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹2931.1, and the closing price was ₹2918.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2949 and a low of ₹2903.75 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹399739.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3114 and ₹1965.72 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 151468 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.32%
|3 Months
|13.16%
|6 Months
|22.73%
|YTD
|39.89%
|1 Year
|45.26%
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/delhi-ncr-air-pollution-aqi-cancer-smog-hazardous-air-quality-heart-attack-stroke-arthritis-aiims-11699239178364.html
The current stock price of L&T is ₹2932.95 with a net change of 24.8, representing a percent change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 151,468 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,918.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!