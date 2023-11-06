Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 2908.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2932.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 2931.1, and the closing price was 2918.35. The stock reached a high of 2949 and a low of 2903.75 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 399739.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3114 and 1965.72 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 151468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.32%
3 Months13.16%
6 Months22.73%
YTD39.89%
1 Year45.26%
06 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2932.95, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹2908.15

The current stock price of L&T is 2932.95 with a net change of 24.8, representing a percent change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2918.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 151,468 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,918.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.