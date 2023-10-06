Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars as Markets Rally

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 3097.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3099 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3043.95, and the close price was 3026.2. The highest price reached during the day was 3114, while the lowest price was 3034. The market capitalization of L&T is 425,699.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3077.65, and the 52-week low is 1809.92. The BSE volume for L&T was 66,839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3099, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹3097.35

The current price of L&T stock is 3099. There has been a 0.05% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.

06 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3026.2 on last trading day

On the last day, L&T BSE had a trading volume of 66,839 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,026.2.

