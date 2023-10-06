L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars as Markets Rally

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3043.95, and the close price was ₹3026.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3114, while the lowest price was ₹3034. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹425,699.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3077.65, and the 52-week low is ₹1809.92. The BSE volume for L&T was 66,839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.