L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Tumbles in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of L&T stock was ₹2715.05 and the close price was ₹2710.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2739 and a low of ₹2715.05. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹384,255.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2767 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,290 shares.
The current stock price of L&T is ₹2727, with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -6.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.24% and the value has dropped by ₹6.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|14.78%
|6 Months
|27.93%
|YTD
|31.32%
|1 Year
|39.16%
The current price of L&T stock is ₹2733.65. It has increased by 0.85%, resulting in a net change of 22.95.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,290. The closing price for the day was ₹2,710.7.
