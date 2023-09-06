Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Tumbles in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 2733.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2727 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day of trading, the open price of L&T stock was 2715.05 and the close price was 2710.7. The stock reached a high of 2739 and a low of 2715.05. The market capitalization of L&T is 384,255.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2767 and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2727, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹2733.65

The current stock price of L&T is 2727, with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -6.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.24% and the value has dropped by 6.65.

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months14.78%
6 Months27.93%
YTD31.32%
1 Year39.16%
06 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2733.65, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹2710.7

The current price of L&T stock is 2733.65. It has increased by 0.85%, resulting in a net change of 22.95.

06 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2710.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,290. The closing price for the day was 2,710.7.

