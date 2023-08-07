comScore
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees gains in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 2625.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2652.9 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 2603 and closed at 2597.6. The highest price recorded during the day was 2634.8, while the lowest price was 2600. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 369116.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2681.85, and the 52-week low is 1769.46. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 24588 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:45:55 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2652.9, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹2625.95

The stock price of L&T is currently at 2652.9. It has experienced a percentage change of 1.03, representing a net change of 26.95.

07 Aug 2023, 10:34:01 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2650.6, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹2625.95

The current stock price of L&T is 2650.6. It has seen a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in stock price is 24.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:21:23 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2653, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹2625.95

The current price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) stock is 2653. There has been a 1.03% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 27.05.

07 Aug 2023, 10:07:05 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2644.1, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹2625.95

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2644.1. There has been a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 18.15.

07 Aug 2023, 10:02:00 AM IST

07 Aug 2023, 09:52:14 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2641, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹2625.95

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2641. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15.05, meaning the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing positively.

07 Aug 2023, 09:31:33 AM IST

L&T Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2646.45, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹2625.95

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2646.45, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 20.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% or 20.5 points. The stock is currently trading at 2646.45.

07 Aug 2023, 09:19:49 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2637.55, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹2625.95

The current stock price of L&T is 2637.55. It has experienced a 0.44% increase, resulting in a net change of 11.6.

07 Aug 2023, 09:00:09 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2625.95, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹2597.6

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2625.95. There has been a percent change of 1.09, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 28.35, meaning the stock has gained 28.35 points. Overall, this suggests that L&T stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

07 Aug 2023, 08:00:15 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2597.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,588. The closing price of the shares was 2,597.6.

