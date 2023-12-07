L&T Share Price Live blog for 07 Dec 2023

L&T stock price went up today, 07 Dec 2023, by 2.31 %. The stock closed at 3315.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3391.6 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
07 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM ISTL&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3315.15 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!