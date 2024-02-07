Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks See Uptick in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2.49 %. The stock closed at 3340.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3423.65 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for L&T was 3352.75 and the close price was 3340.5. The stock reached a high of 3426.65 and a low of 3337.35 during the day. The market capitalization for L&T is currently 470,625.08 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3738.9 and the 52-week low is 2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T was 106,394 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.75%
3 Months4.03%
6 Months30.09%
YTD-2.89%
1 Year59.17%
07 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3423.65, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹3340.5

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 3423.65. It has experienced a 2.49% increase, resulting in a net change of 83.15.

07 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3340.5 on last trading day

On the last day, L&T BSE had a trading volume of 106,394 shares and closed at a price of 3,340.5.

