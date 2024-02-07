L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks See Uptick in Trading

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for L&T was ₹3352.75 and the close price was ₹3340.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3426.65 and a low of ₹3337.35 during the day. The market capitalization for L&T is currently ₹470,625.08 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3738.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T was 106,394 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.75%
|3 Months
|4.03%
|6 Months
|30.09%
|YTD
|-2.89%
|1 Year
|59.17%
The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is ₹3423.65. It has experienced a 2.49% increase, resulting in a net change of ₹83.15.
On the last day, L&T BSE had a trading volume of 106,394 shares and closed at a price of ₹3,340.5.
