On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2944.95, the close price was ₹2908.15, the high was ₹2978.95, and the low was ₹2928.75. The market cap was ₹408,948.74 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3114, and the 52-week low was ₹1965.72. The BSE volume was 30866 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range The Larsen & Toubro stock had a low price of ₹2956.4 and a high price of ₹2974.95.

L&T November futures opened at 2982.95 as against previous close of 2983.4 L&T (Larsen & Toubro) is currently trading at a spot price of 2961.8. The bid price stands at 2971.75 with a bid quantity of 300 shares, while the offer price is 2972.5 with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 8825700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T Live Updates LARSEN & TOUBRO More Information

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2975.15, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹2908.15 The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is ₹2975.15. There has been a 2.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 67.

L&T share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.68% 3 Months 14.61% 6 Months 26.07% YTD 42.97% 1 Year 47.99%

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2975.15, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹2908.15 The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is at ₹2975.15. There has been a percent change of 2.3, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 67, which means that the stock has gone up by 67 points.

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2908.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading, L&T had a volume of 30,866 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,908.15.