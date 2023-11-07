L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2944.95, the close price was ₹2908.15, the high was ₹2978.95, and the low was ₹2928.75. The market cap was ₹408,948.74 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3114, and the 52-week low was ₹1965.72. The BSE volume was 30866 shares.
L&T (Larsen & Toubro) is currently trading at a spot price of 2961.8. The bid price stands at 2971.75 with a bid quantity of 300 shares, while the offer price is 2972.5 with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 8825700.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.68%
|3 Months
|14.61%
|6 Months
|26.07%
|YTD
|42.97%
|1 Year
|47.99%
