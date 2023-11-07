Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 2908.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2975.15 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2944.95, the close price was 2908.15, the high was 2978.95, and the low was 2928.75. The market cap was 408,948.74 crore. The 52-week high was 3114, and the 52-week low was 1965.72. The BSE volume was 30866 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

The Larsen & Toubro stock had a low price of 2956.4 and a high price of 2974.95.

07 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST L&T November futures opened at 2982.95 as against previous close of 2983.4

L&T (Larsen & Toubro) is currently trading at a spot price of 2961.8. The bid price stands at 2971.75 with a bid quantity of 300 shares, while the offer price is 2972.5 with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 8825700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST L&T Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2975.15, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹2908.15

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2975.15. There has been a 2.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 67.

07 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.68%
3 Months14.61%
6 Months26.07%
YTD42.97%
1 Year47.99%
07 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2975.15, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹2908.15

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is at 2975.15. There has been a percent change of 2.3, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 67, which means that the stock has gone up by 67 points.

07 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2908.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a volume of 30,866 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2,908.15.

