L&T Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 2733.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2730.6 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, L&T opened at a price of 2734.6 and closed at 2733.65. The stock had a high of 2740.45 and a low of 2711.5. The market capitalization of L&T is 383,826.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2767 and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 57,476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2733.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 57,476 shares. The closing price for L&T was 2,733.65.

