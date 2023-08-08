L&T Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2625.95, and it closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹2654, while the low was ₹2623.3. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹370,381.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2681.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1769.46. The BSE volume for the day was 27,877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.