L&T Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 2625.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2634.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2625.95, and it closed at the same price. The high for the day was 2654, while the low was 2623.3. The market capitalization of L&T is 370,381.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2681.85, and the 52-week low is 1769.46. The BSE volume for the day was 27,877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2625.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 27,877. The closing price for the shares was 2,625.95.

