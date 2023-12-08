Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 08 Dec 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 3360.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3385.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST L&T Live Updates

08 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹3385.5, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹3360.75

08 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.92%
3 Months12.37%
6 Months43.71%
YTD61.24%
1 Year58.34%
08 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3360.75, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹3391.6

08 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3391.6 on last trading day

