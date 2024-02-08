L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees decline in trading

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3458.75 and the close price was ₹3423.65. The high for the day was ₹3458.75 and the low was ₹3390. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹466,514.94 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is ₹3738.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T on that day was 41,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.