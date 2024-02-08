Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 3423.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3393.75 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3458.75 and the close price was 3423.65. The high for the day was 3458.75 and the low was 3390. The market capitalization of L&T is 466,514.94 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is 3738.9 and the 52-week low is 2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T on that day was 41,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3393.75, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹3423.65

The current price of L&T stock is 3393.75, which represents a decrease of 0.87% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -29.9 points.

08 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3423.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 41,512 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,423.65.

